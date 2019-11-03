You stole the show: Chaudhry Shujaat congratulates Fazl

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Sunday, for 'stealing the show' with his Azadi March dharna.

According to sources, the PML-Q chief spoke to Fazl over the phone and congratulated him for putting up a good show in Islamabad.

"Congratulations, you've managed to get the leader of the two biggest opposition parties to recognise you as their leader," he reportedly told Fazl.

Shujaat urged Fazl to correct the wrong impression that had been caused by his statement involving the army. He also lashed out at PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

"Shehbaz has no place in the dharna," Shujaat reportedly told Fazl. "He became leader of the opposition by accident. You are the real opposition leader," he added.

Shujaat urged Fazl to resolve the crisis through reconciliation, keeping in mind national interest of the country.

Elahi speaks to Fazl, urges him to resolve standoff

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi spoke to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the phone, on Sunday, urging him to resolve the confrontation through reconciliation.

According to sources, Fazl and Elahi both spoke over the phone and discussed the Azadi March standoff.

Sources from the JUI-F said that Fazl gave a positive message to Elahi.

Elahi is also a member of the government's negotiating committee which is being led by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak.