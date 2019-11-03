APP

Ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims: PM Imran Khan shares images of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared images of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib which he said has been renovated "in record time" ahead of the 550th birthday celebrations of the founder of Sikh religion, Baba Guru Nanak.



“I want to congratulate our govt for readying Kartarpur, in record time, for Guru Nanak jee's 550th birthday celebrations. Kartarpur [is] ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims,” the prime minister said through his Twitter account on Sunday.

The prime minister also shared multiple images of the fully illuminated building of the complex, including the courtyard, road and checking counters.

Likely to be inaugurated on November 9, the Kartarpur Corridor would make Pakistan a religious hub for Sikhs from India as well as across the globe.

The Corridor will provide visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims for visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib — the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak.

According to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), the first phase of the Corridor comprised the construction of main corridor up to zero point, main offices at zero point, basic polishing of existing building of Gurdwara, Baradari, Langar Hall, Angetha Sahib, Sarowar, administrative block and parking area.

The second phase would include accommodation for about 10,000 Yatrees, five and seven stars hotels and shopping malls .

After inauguration of the Corridor, Sikhs from across the world would be able to visit the world’s largest Gurdwara to pay respects to the founder of their faith.



