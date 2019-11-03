close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
November 3, 2019

PM Imran lauds govt for readying Kartpur for Guru Nanak's birthday in 'record time'

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated his government on Sunday for readying Kartarpur for Guru Nanak jee’s 550th birthday celebrations in a "record time".

The prime minister tweeted the message along with pictures of the set up at the Pakistani side for the incoming Sikh pilgrims at Kartarpur.

Earlier, PM Imran had said Pakistan is all set to open its doors for Sikhs from across the globe. Pakistan has also invited former prime minister of India Manmohan Singh to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor.

In November last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone for the corridor, months after he assumed office after winning majority of seats in the parliament.

