'Ant-Man' to return for a third round as Marvel brings back Peyton Reed to direct

Marvel fans after briefly encountering startling news about Ant Man not returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), can now breathe a sigh of relief.

As per the latest buzz, Paul Rudd will be making a comeback once again as Scott Lang in the much anticipated Ant-Man 3 as Peyton Reed, after helming the first two instalments is gearing up for the third one.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, along with the director, Paul Rudd is also set to play the mighty superhero while Evangeline Lilly is also expected to return as Wasp aka Hope Pym.

Top Read: ‘Ant-Man’ tops North American box office

The publication further citing a source stated that the film is likely to go on floors by the end of 2020 or the start of 2021 after shooting is wrapped up for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The film will reportedly hit theaters in 2022.