Harbhajan Singh thanks PM Imran over concessions for Sikh pilgrims

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving special concessions to Sikh pilgrims willing to visit Pakistan.

Also read: Pakistan all set to open Kartarpur corridor on Nov 9

"Thank [email protected] May baba Nanak bless us all.. waheguru," the Indian cricketer commented while retweeting Prime Minister Imran Khan's tweet which he had posted on Friday.





Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken to twitter to make the announcement, saying: "For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they wont need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday."

The prime minister's announcement came days before Kartarpur border opening.

The construction work on the Kartarpur project, a border corridor between India and Pakistan, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, has entered its final stage.



The Kartarpur Corridor would be opened to the public on November 9.



Pakistan has also invited former prime minister of India Manmohan Singh to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

In November last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone for the corridor, months after he assumed office after winning majority of seats in the parliament.