Sat Nov 02, 2019
November 2, 2019

Kamyab Jawan Program: when applicants will start receiving loans?

KARACHI: The Kamyab Jawan Program, launched by the Prime Minister last month, will provide jobs to over one million people and over 52 percent of Pakistani population will directly benefit from this loan scheme program it is anticipated.

The prime minister launched loan scheme under Kamyab Jawan Program for unemployed youth of Pakistan to support them across the country through financial and technical assistance.

Also Read: How to apply for Kamyab Jawan Program loan

The unemployed youth of Pakistan can get loan upto Rs 5 million in order to establish own business.

Over 700,000 applications have been received so far under the Kamyab Jawan Program.

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said that the disbursement of loans under Kamyab Jawan Program will start from December 2019.

