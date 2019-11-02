Khaqan Abbasi undergoes medical check-up

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical check-up after his health condition deteriorated.

A spokesman for PIMS said Abbasi had his medical check-up done from the cardiac center at the medical facility.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) veteran in connection with a NAB inquiry into LNG scandal on July 18.

The Accountability Court continues to extend his remand as the anti-graft body has yet to file a reference against the former premier.

Abbasi told the court on October 28 that a medical board had advised him to have a surgery.

He had requested the court to allow him to have the surgery on his own expenses from a private hospital.

The court had extended his remand till November 19.