Khaqan Abbasi undergoes medical check-up

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical check-up after his health condition deteriorated.
A spokesman for PIMS said Abbasi had his medical check-up done from the cardiac center at the medical facility.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) veteran in connection with a NAB inquiry into LNG scandal on July 18.
Also read: A spokesman for PIMS said Abbasi got his medical check-up done from the cardiac center at the medical facility.
The Accountability Court continues to extend his remand as the anti-graft body has yet to file a reference against the former premier.
Abbasi told the court on October 28 that a medical board had advised him to have a surgery.
He had requested the court to allow him to have the surgery on his own expenses from a private hospital.
The court had extended his remand till November 19.
ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical check-up after his health condition deteriorated.
A spokesman for PIMS said Abbasi had his medical check-up done from the cardiac center at the medical facility.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) veteran in connection with a NAB inquiry into LNG scandal on July 18.
Also read: A spokesman for PIMS said Abbasi got his medical check-up done from the cardiac center at the medical facility.
The Accountability Court continues to extend his remand as the anti-graft body has yet to file a reference against the former premier.
Abbasi told the court on October 28 that a medical board had advised him to have a surgery.
He had requested the court to allow him to have the surgery on his own expenses from a private hospital.
The court had extended his remand till November 19.