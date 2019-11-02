Cueist Asif gets 4th consecutive win in IBSF Snooker Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ace cueist Mohammad Asif won his 4th consecutive match in IBSF World Snooker Championship on Friday to finish on top in his group. Zulfiqar Qadir has also won his first game after two consecutive defeats while Mubashir Raza has also won his second game in the tournament.

Asif, Pakistan’s national number one snooker player, continued his superb form and display yet another session of perfect cue control as he outclassed Israel’s Daniel Rand 4-0.

The Pakistani cueist didn’t face much challenge from his opponent from Israel as he comfortably won the match with score of 88-13, 59-25, 75-19 and 72-36

Asif has won all four games in his group and finished the first round as topper in group C ahead of the knock-out stages of the tournament.

Young Mubashir Raza was also comfortable against Mongolia’s Bolorkhuu Erdene as he played three 50+ breaks to win his match 4-0.

Raza played breaks of 64, 92 and 71 in his first three frames. In second frame, Raza’s opponent couldn’t pot any single ball while in last frame the Mongolian could take just one cherry to his score.

Mubashir won the match with the score of 64-14, 92-0, 71-0 and 91-1.

Zulfiqar Qadir also achieved his first win in the tournament after losing two previous games on final frames.

He came back to win four consecutive frames after losing the first to defeat David Donovan of Wales.

He chalked out the win with score of 63-32, 92-25, 81-40, 79-23 and 65-61.