Fri Nov 01, 2019
November 1, 2019

Firdous Shamim Naqvi draws in public's ire upon Mirpurkhas visit

Fri, Nov 01, 2019

 

Firdous Shamim Naqvi draws in public's ire upon Mirpurkhas visit to condole Tezgam victims

Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi became center of criticism by the public at Mirpurkhas upon his visit to extend his condolences to the bereaved families of the Tezgam train tragedy.

A video circulating on social media shows that citizens started protesting against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader's presence when he visited the Nabi Rehmat mosque to meet with the families of the deceased.

The people in the mosque kicked out Naqvi as soon as he started to address the those present in the mosque.

Naqvi, while talking about the protest, said that the incident took place due to ignorance.

