Coke Studio's third episode to not get released in light of Tezgam train tragedy

The third episode of Coke Studio’s 12th season will not be getting aired, the show announced on Friday, to express solidarity with those affected in the Tezgam train tragedy.

74 passengers killed as Tezgam train catches fire near RYK

In a video statement, the television show publicized their decision to pull back this week’s episode in light of the recent incident that took the lives of 74.

“In solidarity with the families affected by the Tezgam train tragedy, Coke Studio Season 12 Episode 3 will not be releasing today,” read the statement.

Coke Studio further iterated that their thoughts and prayers were with those that lost their lives in the tragedy as well as families who lost their loved ones.

PM Imran orders inquiry into Tezgam train incident

Earlier on Thursday, a train travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi caught fire, reportedly by an explosion of a gas cylinder, that led to the death of as many as 74 people.