Fri Nov 01, 2019
AFP
November 1, 2019

Hong Kong stocks close week with healthy gains

AFP
Fri, Nov 01, 2019

Hong Kong: Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended the week on a positive note Friday as dealers brushed off early worries about trade talks, while a forecast-beating reading on manufacturing activity provided a boost.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.72 percent, or 194.04 points, to 27,100.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.99 percent, or 29.14 points higher, to 2,958.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China´s second exchange, rose 1.29 percent, or 20.81 points, to 1,637.00.

