Asad Umar criticises Azadi March leaders for absence of female participation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar on Friday criticized the opposition parties over the absence of women in JUI-led Azadi March.

“One thing is clear from what has been seen of the opposition march so far.... Their vision of Pakistan is one where women have no place in the public space,” he tweeted.



According to reports, JUI-F leadership had decided not to invite women to the march and had also conveyed this decision to the other opposition parties.

Also read: Azadi March: Live updates

JUI-F Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Naeema Kishwar had said, "Our women workers are not allowed to attend the march.

JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rahmanhas also informed the other opposition parties about the decision,".





