Gold Rate in Pakistan on November 1, 2019

Today's Gold rate in Pakistan on the date of November 1, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 88,000 and the price for 10 grams gold was Rs. 75,446.



The price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged on Friday.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.48.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $05 and was traded at $1507 against closing of $1502 on last trading day.