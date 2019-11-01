Karachi schoolteacher arrested over minor’s rape

KARACHI: A government schoolteacher was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a student in the Shah Faisal Colony neighbourhood, said the police.



The Shah Faisal police have registered a case against the teacher, who has been identified as Rashid, on the complaint of a man named Imran. The complainant in the FIR said that the suspect had subjected his three-year-old son to rape.

After the registration of the case, the police arrested the teacher. Officials said they were waiting for the medical report of the child to corroborate the claim made by his father in the FIR against the detained teacher.