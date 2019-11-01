Firdous Ashiq Awan apologises for remarks against judiciary, served with another notice

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday tendered an unconditional apology for her remarks against the judiciary.

She appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) two days after she was issued a show-cause notice for her remarks that followed the court's decision to grant Nawaz Sharif bail.

Also read: Contempt of court notice issued to Firdous Ashiq Awan

The special assistant told the court she could not even think of disrespecting the courts and would exercise caution in the future

The hearing was conducted by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.



The IHC chief justice said the court accepts her apology and withdraws its previous show-cause notice.

The court then decided to serve Awan with a criminal contempt notice, asking her to take a tour of the district courts.

The judge asked her to visit the district courts so that she could witness the circumstances in which the lawyers and judges are working and what the people are experiencing there.

He said it was the administration's negligence of 30 years that was responsible for what was happening.

Awan in her press conference had criticised the institution of the judiciary and stated that bail granted to former premier Nawaz Sharif will open a floodgate of similar requests by prisoners suffering from various diseases, the contempt notice issued to her stated.