Fri Nov 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 1, 2019

Kartarpur Corridor: PM Imran waives off passport, pre-registration requirements for Sikhs pilgrims

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 01, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled yet another promise of ensuring religious harmony as he announced to waive  off  passport and pre-registration requirements   for  the Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India on the 550th birth anniversary of their spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak.

With an aim to give more relief to the Sikh community visiting Pakistan, PM Imran   took to twitter  to  make the announcement, saying:  "For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they wont need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday."

Khan  said that no fee will be charged on  day of inauguration and on  Guruji's 550th birthday. India had asked Islamabad to reconsider its demand of charging $20 service fee a pilgrim

The decision came   in line with the premier’s pledge with the Sikh community to open the place as Baba Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life at Kartarpur.

According to the historic Kartarpur Corridor agreement signed last week, allowing Sikh pilgrims visa-free access to their religion’s holy site in Punjab’s Narowal district, the pilgrims are obliged  to carry their passports and they will also be charged $20 fee to have access to their religious site. 

The corridor will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 9.

