close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 31, 2019

Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan’s first birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 31, 2019

Tennis superstar Sania Mirza celebrated her son’s first birthday by penning a beautiful and heartfelt note for him.

Taking to Instagram, Mirza said her son, Izhaan, continued to spread joy in her and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s life. “Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world .. you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go,” she wrote.

The sport star added that she promised to remain by her son side “until my last breath”

“Happy Birthday my little angel, I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are.”

Mirza also shared a video of her son sitting in his aunt’s lap. 



Latest News

More From Entertainment