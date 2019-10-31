Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan’s first birthday

Tennis superstar Sania Mirza celebrated her son’s first birthday by penning a beautiful and heartfelt note for him.

Taking to Instagram, Mirza said her son, Izhaan, continued to spread joy in her and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s life. “Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world .. you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go,” she wrote.

The sport star added that she promised to remain by her son side “until my last breath”

“Happy Birthday my little angel, I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are.”

Mirza also shared a video of her son sitting in his aunt’s lap.







