National Savings schemes profit rate likely to go down by 2 percent

ISLAMABAD: National Directorate has recommended approximately 2 percent cut in the profit rate of various National Savings Schemes, sources have said.



According to the sources privy to the development, National Directorate has moved summary to the Ministry of Finance for cutting down the profit rate of various National Savings Schemes.

The new profit rates will be effective from November 01, 2019 if approved by the ministry of finance.

Currently, the profit rate on Defence Savings Certificates is 13.01 percent; Behbood certificates and Pensioner Benefit account 14.76 percent; Shuhada Family Welfare Account 14.76; Regular Income Certificates 12.96 percent and Special Savings Certificates 12.90 percent.