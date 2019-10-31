Interior minister asks Maulana Fazl to respect court orders on Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Thursday said the Jamiat-Ulem-i-Islam-F will have to abide by the court verdicts with regard to sit-in.



Speaking at a press conference , the minister alluded to judgments of Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa and the Islamabad High Court.

He said the maulana is allowed to march but he should respect the court decisions too.

Ijaz Shah said the prim minister decided not to prevent the JUI-F from taking out march since he himself is a politician.

He conceded that political statements issued by both government and the opposition made the atmosphere tense.

As the interior minister's addressed the press conference in Islamabad , Maulana Fazlur along with thousands of protesters was camping near Gujar Khan, some 53 kilometers from the federal capital.

The maulana intends to enter Islamabad in his bid to de-seat Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The JUI-F backed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) started its Azadi March from Karachi on October 27.