Rocket hits near US embassy in Baghdad, one dead

BAGHDAD: A member of Iraq´s armed forces was killed on Wednesday when at least one rocket hit a checkpoint near the US embassy.



One of the security officials, speaking from inside Baghdad´s Green Zone where the embassy is located, reported warning sirens blaring across the area.

The second source said three members of the Iraqi security forces were also wounded and that another rocket had hit nearby but did not detonate.