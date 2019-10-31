close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 31, 2019

Rocket hits near US embassy in Baghdad, one dead

World

AFP
Thu, Oct 31, 2019

BAGHDAD: A member of Iraq´s armed forces was killed on Wednesday when at least one rocket hit a checkpoint near the US embassy.

One of the security officials, speaking from inside Baghdad´s Green Zone where the embassy is located, reported warning sirens blaring across the area.

The second source said three members of the Iraqi security forces were also wounded and that another rocket had hit nearby but did not detonate.

Latest News

More From World