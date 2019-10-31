100 dead, 5,500 wounded in week of Iraq violence: rights commission

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAGHDAD: At least 100 people have died and more than 5,000 injured since anti-government demonstrations resumed in Iraq on October 24, a national rights commission said Wednesday.
The Iraqi Human Rights Commission said a majority of the dead were civilians suffocated by tear gas, or who sustained trauma wounds from tear gas canisters or were shot dead.
It could not immediately provide a breakdown of where and when the victims had died.
