Wed Oct 30, 2019
World

AFP
October 31, 2019

100 dead, 5,500 wounded in week of Iraq violence: rights commission

World

AFP
Thu, Oct 31, 2019

BAGHDAD: At least 100 people have died and more than 5,000 injured since anti-government demonstrations resumed in Iraq on October 24, a national rights commission said Wednesday.

The Iraqi Human Rights Commission said a majority of the dead were civilians suffocated by tear gas, or who sustained trauma wounds from tear gas canisters or were shot dead.

It could not immediately provide a breakdown of where and when the victims had died.

