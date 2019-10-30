Sidhu to attend Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony on Nov 9

Former Indian cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu accepted Prime Minister Imran’s invitation to attend the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor, on November 9.

According to a PTI press release, Sidhu thanked Prime Minister Imran for inviting him to the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

“I’m grateful to the prime minister for inviting me to the historic inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor,” he was quoted as saying.

Pakistan, India sign Kartarpur Corridor agreement

Pakistan and India signed the Kartarpur Corridor agreement at zero line last week.

"The corridor will be open from dawn to dusk. Pilgrims travelling in the morning will have to return on the same day," Dr Faisal said while addressing the media after the signing of the agreement.

Read more: India, Pakistan sign Kartarpur Corridor agreement

“There will be a $20 per visitor per visit, as service charges. The corridor will be operational throughout the year,” Dr Faisal said, adding that the prime minister will inaugurate the corridor on November 9.

He added, India will send the list of pilgrims to Pakistan 10 days ahead of travel date, while pilgrims will be informed four days before the travel date.

The foreign office spokesperson added the signing of the agreement, despite many challenges indicates the resolve of Prime Minister Imran Khan to fulfill his commitment in line with the Islamic principles for respect of all religions and government's policy to promote interfaith harmony.