Sidhu accepts PM Imran's invitation to Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

ISLAMABAD: Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday accepted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation to attend the inaugural ceremony of the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed had extended the invitation to Sidhu, the Indian National Congress leader, upon the request of PM Imran.



After accepting the invite, the ex-cricketer expressed his gratitude to the PTI chief over his kind gesture and said he looked forward to the historic ceremony on November 9.

Sidhu further said the Kartarpur Corridor's construction gave a message of peace to the millions of followers of the Sikh religion around the world. He added that the love and hospitality he had received at the oath-taking ceremony of PM Imran last year would never be forgotten.

Senator Javed, on the occasion, noted that the Kartarpur Corridor stood as a symbol of love and peace while also terming Sidhu as one of the integral part of the Kartarpur Corridor.