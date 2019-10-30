close
Elon Musk’s whopping donation raises questions after he claimed of being 'financially illiquid'

Tech investor and entrepreneur Elon Musk sparked a number of speculations after he gave a whopping million dollar donation for a tree plantation campaign.

The campaign began with the #TeamTrees and came as a challenge to Jimmy Donaldson, 21, who is known on YouTube with the name ‘MrBeast’. This occurred in order to commemorate this achievement of 20 million subscribers.

Read More:  Tesla's Elon Musk says tweet that led to $20 million fine 'Worth It'

However, after the CEO of SpaceX made the donation, there have been a large number of speculations about the source of money, in light of his recent testimony about being 'financially illiquid'.

Apart from Musk, a number of other prominent donors have contributed to the cause, from Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey who paid for about a total of 150,000 trees, to Norwegian DJ Alan Walker who donated a total of $100,001. 

