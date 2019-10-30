Elon Musk’s whopping donation raises questions after he claimed of being 'financially illiquid'

Tech investor and entrepreneur Elon Musk sparked a number of speculations after he gave a whopping million dollar donation for a tree plantation campaign.

The campaign began with the #TeamTrees and came as a challenge to Jimmy Donaldson, 21, who is known on YouTube with the name ‘MrBeast’. This occurred in order to commemorate this achievement of 20 million subscribers.

However, after the CEO of SpaceX made the donation, there have been a large number of speculations about the source of money, in light of his recent testimony about being 'financially illiquid'.

Apart from Musk, a number of other prominent donors have contributed to the cause, from Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey who paid for about a total of 150,000 trees, to Norwegian DJ Alan Walker who donated a total of $100,001.