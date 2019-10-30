OGRA sends petrol price summary to Petroleum Division

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary for change prices of petroleum products to the Petroleum Division here on Wednesday.



Sources said that an increase of one rupee per litre in petrol price, an increase of Rs0.27 per litre in diesel price, a decrease of Rs2.39 per litre in kerosene oil , and a decrease of Rs6.56 per litre in light diesel oil have been suggested in the summary.

According to sources, if the recommended changes are approved, then the new prices of the petroleum products from November 1, 2019 will be as follows:

Petrol: Rs114.24, diesel: Rs127.41, kerosene oil: Rs97.18, light diesel oil: Rs85.33.