Wed Oct 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2019

OGRA sends petrol price summary to Petroleum Division

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary for change prices of petroleum products to the Petroleum Division here on Wednesday.

Sources said that an increase of one rupee per litre in petrol price, an increase of Rs0.27  per litre in  diesel price,  a decrease of Rs2.39  per litre in  kerosene oil , and a decrease of Rs6.56 per litre  in  light diesel oil  have been suggested in the summary.

According to sources, if the recommended changes are approved, then the new prices of  the  petroleum products from November 1, 2019 will be as follows:

Petrol: Rs114.24, diesel: Rs127.41,  kerosene oil: Rs97.18, light diesel oil:  Rs85.33.

