AIOU postpones exams of Oct 31, Nov 1 and 2

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed its exams (Semester spring 2019) that were scheduled to take place during the next three days, on country-wide basis on anticipation of law and order situation.



According to a notification issued here by the Department of the examinations, the University had rescheduled the on-going examination of FA and BA program.

The exams that were fixed for October 31, November 1 and 2, will now be held on December 17, 18 and 19, respectively.

The timing of the re-scheduled exams will be the same, as per the date-sheet issued earlier.

The roll slips will be valid for postponed exams as well.