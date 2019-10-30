Contempt of court notice issued to Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice for contempt of court to Firdous Ashiq Awan,Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

"You, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan,Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting while conducting the press conference criticized the Institution of Judiciary and stated that bail order to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will open a floodgate of similar requests by prisoners," the notice issued by the court stated.



Directing her to appear in the court on November 1, the court asked her to show cause why shouldn't contempt of court proceedings be initiated against her .



"You while maligning the Hon'ble Courts went on to say that the case of the accused was heard during the evening "as a special dispensation,"the notice stated.

It said the Special Assistant made an attempt to scandalize the court in the eyes of the public and lower the esteem of the judiciary.

"The above act of yours prima-facie attract penal action against you under the Contempt of Court ordinance, 2003.



