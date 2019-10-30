close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2019

Pervaiz Khattak briefs PM Imran on talks with opposition

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government's committee headed by  Pervaiz Khattak called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday to brief him on the talks with opposition regarding Maulana Fazlu Rehman-led Azadi March.

The committee  told the prime minister that the opposition stands by its agreement with government.

Apprising the prime minister about the progress in talks, he said his committee was in constant touch with the opposition.

The prime minister said the government would also abide by the agreement if the opposition stands by it.

He said action would be taken against the opposition if the agreement is violated.

He also directed the committee to ensure that citizens of Islamabad do not face problems due to the Azadi March.

The prime minister had set up a seven-member committee under Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak to persuade Maulana Fazlur Rehman to cancel his Azadi March that is scheduled to enter Islamabad on October 31.

Backed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan peoples Party (PPP), Maulana Fazlur Rehman had authorized the opposition's Rahbar Committee to hold talks with the government.

He, however, started his march from Karachi on October 27 that has now entered Lahore.

