Pervaiz Khattak briefs PM Imran on talks with opposition

ISLAMABAD: The government's committee headed by Pervaiz Khattak called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday to brief him on the talks with opposition regarding Maulana Fazlu Rehman-led Azadi March.

The committee told the prime minister that the opposition stands by its agreement with government.

Also read: Azadi March: Zero tolerance for agreement violation

Apprising the prime minister about the progress in talks, he said his committee was in constant touch with the opposition.

The prime minister said the government would also abide by the agreement if the opposition stands by it.



He said action would be taken against the opposition if the agreement is violated.

He also directed the committee to ensure that citizens of Islamabad do not face problems due to the Azadi March.

Also read: With capital in sight, Azadi March sets out for Lahore

The prime minister had set up a seven-member committee under Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak to persuade Maulana Fazlur Rehman to cancel his Azadi March that is scheduled to enter Islamabad on October 31.

Backed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan peoples Party (PPP), Maulana Fazlur Rehman had authorized the opposition's Rahbar Committee to hold talks with the government.



He, however, started his march from Karachi on October 27 that has now entered Lahore.