Woman fakes pregnancy to avoid excess baggage fees

Packing is a headache for every traveler, but a woman took it to another level by faking a pregnancy to avoid paying the airline excess baggage fees.

Travel journalist Rebecca Andrews shared an Instagram video that took social media by storm, showing a woman who created a fake pregnancy bump from clothes and a laptop that she could not fit in her bag.

Andrews, while speaking to CNN Travel, said, "I have a small frame and decided pretending to be preggo was the most believable route to a successful hack."

She added, "But in all seriousness, I think it is the laziest idea I have ever had — a woman's body can create human life, so exploiting this unique ability we have to save myself $60 was just obvious. It's quite an uncreative hack, really."

However, Andrews attempt to avoid paying $60 was not that successful as a flight steward noticed the laptop sticking out of her jacket.



This was not the first time that Andrews pulled off such a travel hack. A frequent flier, Andrews told CNN Travel she's "double- and triple-layered clothes many times and has definitely done a fake pregnancy here and there."

But it was the first time that she put the laptop into the act.

When asked if she felt guilty, Andrews disagreed.

"I think a woman has the right to do whatever she wants with her body, including faking a pregnancy made out of laptop wires," she said.