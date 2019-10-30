close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2019

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: Over 1.6 million applications received so far

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Over 1.6 million applications have been received so far for Naya Pakistan Housing Program, said the NADRA spokesperson.

The NADRA Spokesperson says the registration process for Naya Pakistan Housing Program is in full swing across the country. To facilitate the people, deadline for registration process was extended for a month from October 15 to November 15, 2019.

The Prime Minister had launched Naya Pakistan Housing Program, an affordable housing scheme for people from low-income backgrounds, on July 15, 2019.

Under this scheme, homes will be provided to poor Pakistanis on easy installments.

