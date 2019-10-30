close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2019

Karachi University postpones admission test for Bachelors, Pharm-D programs

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 30, 2019

KARACHI: University of Karachi (KU) has postponed admission test for Bachelors (test based) morning program and Pharm-D (Morning and Evening) programs.

The admission test was scheduled to be conducted on November 10, 2019 but now it will be conducted on Sunday November 17, 2019.

The announcement for the examination centres and time will be made at the time of issuance of the admit cards.

However, the admission test for Masters Program will be conducted as per schedule on November 3, 2019.

Latest News

More From Pakistan