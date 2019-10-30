Karachi University postpones admission test for Bachelors, Pharm-D programs

KARACHI: University of Karachi (KU) has postponed admission test for Bachelors (test based) morning program and Pharm-D (Morning and Evening) programs.



The admission test was scheduled to be conducted on November 10, 2019 but now it will be conducted on Sunday November 17, 2019.

The announcement for the examination centres and time will be made at the time of issuance of the admit cards.

However, the admission test for Masters Program will be conducted as per schedule on November 3, 2019.