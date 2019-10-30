'Kyarr' 712km from Karachi, no direct threat to any coastal area of Pakistan

KARACHI: The Super Cyclonic Storm "Kyarr" has been tracked at about 730 km Southwestward of Karachi during last 12 hours with maximum sustained surface winds of 230-240 kmph, stated the latest advisory issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday.



According to the Met Office, Kyarr - 665 km off the Gwadar and 1012 km off the coast of Oman - is likely to move further northwestwards till Wednesday (today) and then it will turn southwestward.



The only stronger storm on record in the Arabian Sea was 2007’s category 5 Tropical Cyclone Gonu.

Kyarr is a slow-moving storm which is moving about 10 to 12 kilometres per hour.

There was no direct threat to any coastal area of Pakistan. However, exceptionally strong winds around the system's centre and roughness in the sea can cause water intrusion in low-lying islands, states the advisory.



Fishermen were advised not to venture in open Sea till October 31st.



Scattered DS/TS-rain was also expected in lower Sindh and along Makran Coast during Wednesday to Friday.



On Monday, residents of coastal areas in Karachi witnessed the impact of Kyarr in the form of high tides that climbed up to four feet. The super storm caused sea intrusion in some coastal villages of Rehri Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi, Lath Basti, Hawks Bay and adjoining areas, prompting evacuation of as many as 500 people from these areas.



The rising level of water had damaged many boats anchored at the shore.

The sea intrusion alarmed the residents of Defence Housing Authority and Clifton areas, particularly after the water entered into the DHA Golf Club and the Boat Club.

