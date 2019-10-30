close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 30, 2019

Brexit: British MPs vote in favour of Johnson’s call for December 12 election

World

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 30, 2019

LONDON: British MPs on Tuesday voted for a pre-Christmas election to try to resolve the political deadlock over its divorce from the European Union.

At the fourth time of asking, Prime Minister Boris Johnson succeeded in calling a snap poll, with MPs voting by 438 to 20 to hold the election on December 12.

MPs in the lower House of Commons gave their initial approval Tuesday to the plan.

Confirming that the three-month Brexit delay agreed by EU ambassadors on Monday had now been formally adopted, European Council President Donald Tusk said in a tweet: "It may be the last one.

"Please make the best use of this time."

Latest News

More From World