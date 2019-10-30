Brexit: British MPs vote in favour of Johnson’s call for December 12 election

LONDON: British MPs on Tuesday voted for a pre-Christmas election to try to resolve the political deadlock over its divorce from the European Union.

At the fourth time of asking, Prime Minister Boris Johnson succeeded in calling a snap poll, with MPs voting by 438 to 20 to hold the election on December 12.

MPs in the lower House of Commons gave their initial approval Tuesday to the plan.

Confirming that the three-month Brexit delay agreed by EU ambassadors on Monday had now been formally adopted, European Council President Donald Tusk said in a tweet: "It may be the last one.



"Please make the best use of this time."