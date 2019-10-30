UK set for election as EU warns no more Brexit delays

LONDON: British MPs looked set Tuesday to vote for a pre-Christmas election to try to resolve the political deadlock over its divorce from the European Union, as the bloc warned there may not be any more Brexit delays.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying for a fourth time to call a snap poll for December, and looks likely to succeed after the main opposition Labour party said it would support him.

MPs in the lower House of Commons gave their initial approval Tuesday to the plan, although they were still wrangling over whether to hold the election on December 9 or 12.

European Council President Donald Tusk meanwhile urged a resolution to the tortuous Brexit process, which has left Britain in political turmoil since the shock 2016 EU referendum result.

Confirming that the three-month Brexit delay agreed by EU ambassadors on Monday had now been formally adopted, Tusk said in a tweet: "It may be the last one.

"Please make the best use of this time."

- 'New mandate' -

Johnson took office in July promising to end the debate over Brexit which has bitterly divided the country, but a rebellion over his hardline strategy has left him without a majority in parliament.

Unable to win MPs´ support for new divorce terms he struck with Brussels, he was forced by law to abandon his "do-or-die" pledge to leave the bloc on October 31.

The Conservative leader is now pressing for an early election on December 12 which he hopes will give him the majority he needs to push through legislation to enact Brexit.

After three failed attempts to pass a normal election motion, which requires the support of two-thirds of MPs, the prime minister on Tuesday took an alternative path.

Johnson introduced a bill to legislate for an election -- a method which requires only a simple majority to pass.

"We are left with no choice but to go to the country to break free from this impasse," he told MPs.

A newly elected parliament would have a "new mandate to deliver on the will of people and get Brexit done", he said.

In a move to unite his Conservative party ahead of the poll, Johnson on Tuesday readmitted 10 of the 21 MPs he expelled last month for defying his Brexit plan.

- Radical campaign -

In a major boost, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced his support for a poll -- but is seeking to amend the government´s bill to hold the election on December 9.

The veteran socialist has been torn between rival camps within his own party over whether to proceed, with some fearing Labour faces electorate defeat.

Corbyn had argued that he would not allow an election until Johnson´s threat to leave the EU without a divorce deal was removed.

The EU´s agreement to delay Brexit meant that "for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met", he announced.

"We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen."

After the EU delay, the government halted costly "no-deal" exit preparations and reportedly melted down 50-pence commemorative Brexit coins.

However, the risk of a disorderly exit may still remain, for example if there is no Brexit deal by January and the EU declines to grant a further delay.

- 'Boris has to win' -

There was risk that the election plan is derailed by amendments to extend the vote to EU citizens living in Britain and to 16 and 17-year-olds, but these were not selected for debate.

There have been two general elections in the last four years in Britain, in 2015 and 2017, and the next is not scheduled to happen until 2022.

Johnson is taking a risk in calling an early poll, but he has few other options.

Opinion surveys show he is well ahead of Labour, but his failure to deliver on the October 31 deadline risks a backlash among pro-Brexit voters.

Election specialist John Curtice from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow said Johnson is in a strong position to get a majority but an election remains a gamble.

"Boris has to win. A hung parliament and Boris is out," he said, referring to situation -- as now -- where no party has a majority in the Commons.

Curtice told AFP that failure to win a Conservative majority would see a Labour-led coalition seek a new Brexit referendum.