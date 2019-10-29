Government to grant 50,000 scholarships to students of needy families: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday decided to grant 50,000 scholarships to students of needy families in the next four years.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan after the meeting.

She said that 120 universities would benefit from the programme which could be availed by families which were earning less than Rs 45,000 per month.

Two percent quota would be specified for the disabled and minorities, she added.

Dr Firdous said the federal cabinet has given go ahead for the construction of Rs 510 billion Dasu Dam after approval of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) and work on it would commence from next month.

Addressing a press conference here to share details of the decisions taken during the meeting, she said the construction of Dasu Dam was delayed since it was earlier scheduled to be launched in 2014 with projected completion in 2019.

Unfortunately, the project to be funded by World Bank, could not be started due to different hurdles, she added.

She said the cabinet discussed the laws related to investment and people-friendly policies.

Dr Firdous told the cabinet approved the re-organization of the Board of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited.

She said the Prime Minister reiterated his resolve that Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) land would be used for establishing educational institutions and hospitals.

The members of the board of EPTB were approved, she added.

Dr Firdous said the Cabinet was given detailed presentation on the Ehsaas Programme.

The Cabinet also approved agreements with Russia, she added.