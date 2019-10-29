Shehbaz urges workers to refrain from celebrations, pray for Nawaz’s health

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif asked party workers on Tuesday to refrain from celebrations and pray for Nawaz Sharif’s health as the Islamabad High Court suspended his prison-sentence for eight weeks.

The PML-N president’s statement came after the high court announced its verdict in the Al-Azizia reference earlier today, granting eight-week bail to the former prime minister on medical grounds.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that Nawaz is in a critical condition, adding that it is pertinent at the time to accurately diagnose the disease ailing the former prime minister.

He urged party workers and the nation to pray for the speedy recovery of Nawaz Sharif.

The IHC announced its verdict today, on the plea filed by Shehbaz Sharif seeking the suspension of his brother’s sentence in the case.

In its verdict, the high court ordered that if Sharif's condition does not improve in eight weeks, then the Punjab provincial government should be approached for a bail extension. The former prime minister was asked to submit two bail bonds worth Rs2 million.

The former premier’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan told the court regarding Nawaz Sharif’s condition.

He said that a normal person’s blood platelets are more than 100,000 but Nawaz’s platelets were very low, which is why a medical board of highly qualified doctors was formed to review his health.

Dr Adnan told the court that the PML-N leader spoke of his cardiac issues while being treated for low platelets, adding that if they try to cure one disease another one crops up.

He added that the former prime minister was fighting for his life because when the doctors gave him prescriptions for low platelets he got a heart attack.