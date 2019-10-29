Kate Middleton, Prince William's secret pact that led to marriage

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for almost eight magical years. However, their relationship has not been laden with roses and daisies.

Reports have confirmed that although the pair met during their studies at St Andrews, they didn’t get together until 2003. After they initially began dating, the couple’s relationship attracted a large amount of media attention.

After their reported breakup in 2007, news of rifts and issues came afloat.

Kate reportedly had been dating Prince William for a long term without any proposal in sight. As a result of this, in an effort to ease stress off their relationship, the couple went on a romantic getaway to Seychelles to spend some quality time together.

It was under that star-lit night, the couple decided to eventually tie the knot.

Prince William told Kate that he was in it for the long term. This information surfaced after royal expert Kaitie Nicholl released her new book, Kate: The Future Queen.



An extract from the book reads, "There on the paradise island, William promised Kate that he was in the relationship for the long term. For the very first time, they talked seriously about marriage, and with the ocean before them and beneath the night sky, they made a pact to marry."

From that point on the couple has been seen storming the seas with their seemingly unshakable bond. The future Queen is a mother to three beautiful children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.