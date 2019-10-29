Verdict on plea seeking suspension of Nawaz's sentence expected today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved the verdict in a plea seeking the suspension of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds.

The court is expected to announce the order on the petition today.

A two-member judge bench, that includes Justice Amir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, heard the case. The court in the same case had granted the former premier bail on Saturday.

During the hearing, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appeared before the court and presented a report regarding the health of the former prime minister.

Buzdar told IHC that the former premier trusts the medical care being provided to him. He added that the PML-N supremo was under treatment in the hospital and they will take care of the former premier.