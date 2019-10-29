AIOU inaugurates Olive Orchard for academic experiment

ISLAMABAD: An Olive Orchard has been inaugurated here Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to promote production of the olive fruit in the country.



It is an extension of the University’s botanical garden for promoting academic research in gardening and horticulture sector.

The AIOU's Olive Orchard will work as full-fledged nursery to give academic support to the students of agriculture sciences.

A reasonable space has been allocated in the main Campus for its development and around 1500 saplings have been planted that have been made available with the support of National Olive Promotional Project.

The Vice Chancellor while planting its sapling along with other officers of the University announced that the AIOU will be a helping hand to the government for production of the precious fruits like Olive.

The University will be a source of wide-range of plants and it will augment beauty and research environment of the university.