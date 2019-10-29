Jobs in Pakistan: KP government decides to recruit 1150 doctors

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to recruit 1150 doctors in the government hospitals of the province.



According to provincial health department, over 400 doctors will be recruited on permanent basis through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, Radio Pakistan reported.

While, 750 doctors will be inducted on ad hoc basis.