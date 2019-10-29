Indian team to be given added security against Bangladesh following terror threat

The Indian national cricket team’s security is set to be increased after National Investigation Agency (NIA) reportedly received an anonymous letter detailing that captain Virat Kohli and co are on a threat list, India Today reported on Tuesday.

The Indian team is to be in action against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, in view of which the Indian agency has alerted the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The alert comes with the admission that it whole thing could be a hoax but the Indian authorities are unlikely to take any chances.

The threat list also contains the names of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani and some other prominent politicians.

It is the second instance in recent months that a terror threat has been issued against the Indian team.

ALSO READ: Indian team faces terror threat, as per email sent to PCB

Back in August, the the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested a 20-year-old student for allegedly sending an email to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mentioning a threat for the Indian team.