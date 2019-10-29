Kamyab Jawan Program: Around 700,000 applications received so far

ISLAMABAD: Around 700,000 loan applications have been received under Kamyab Jawan Programme launched by the Prime Minister earlier this month.



According to an official, Kamyab Jawan Programme has been given overwhelming response by the youth across the country that on daily basis 50,000 to 100,000 applications were being received, which showed success of the initiative.

He said that for the first time in history of Pakistan, through the platform of PM Kamyab Jawan Programme, the government had created opportunities to open the doors of socio-economic empowerment of youth.

He said that an amount of Rs100 billion has been allocated for "Kamyab Jawan Programme" to facilities one million youth across the country.

He said that a number of schemes would be introduced in future for youth across the country under the same programme.