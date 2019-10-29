Finja wins in-principle approval for Electronic Money Institution from SBP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: Finja, the trail blazing Pakistani fintech behind the popular SimSim mobile wallet, had received an in-principle approval from the State Bank of Pakistan for an Electronic Money Institution (EMI).
The EMI license will allow Finja to aggressively expand its operations by forging a fresh set of partnerships and interconnects with select banks and ecosystem partners in the rapidly evolving digital financial services landscape of the country.
“This in-principle approval will enable Finja to increase speed of service delivery and accelerate scale to digitize Pakistan’s workforce and business transactions,” Co-Founder and CEO of Finja Qasif Shahid said.
Finja, launched in partnership with Finca Microfinance Bank, has a special focus on salaried individuals and businesses that employ them.
In a short span of time the company has digitised payroll disbursement, payment collections and instant loans for thousands of organizations and their employees. The company has well over half a million mobile app led wallets with the highest average balance in the industry.
Finja is backed by leading global venture capital funds including Vostok Emerging Finance, BeeNext and Quona Capital.
