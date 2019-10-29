'Kyarr': Coastal areas of Karachi inundated prompting evacuation

KARACHI: Although the Super Cyclonic Storm Kyarr is 750 kilometers away from the Karachi coast and was moving further away towards Oman on Monday but under its influence and high winds, several coastal areas in and around Karachi suffered sea intrusion, causing panic among residents of coastal areas, including Ibrahim Hyderi, Rehri Goth and islands near Karachi.

“The super cyclonic storm Kyarr is 750 km away in the southwest of Karachi and likely to move further away towards northwest in the Arabian Sea towards the coast of Oman. After 36 hours, it is likely to move towards southern Oman and Yemen,” said Sardar Sarfraz, Chief Meteorological Officer of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) while talking to The News. Ruling out any direct threat to any coast of Pakistan, he said due to exceptionally strong winds and roughness in the sea, low-lying areas along the coasts of lower Sindh and Makran could face sea intrusion. The weatherman also forecast rains in Karachi from Wednesday night to Friday evening.

"The strong winds and high tide have pushed the water in the low-lying areas of Karachi, causing sea intrusion," Sardar Surfraz said and added they are also expecting light to moderate rain in Karachi from Wednesday till Friday, as a westerly wave is interacting with the cyclonic conditions in the Arabian Sea. This caused sea intrusion of coastal areas of Rehri Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi, Lath Basti, Hawks Bay and adjoining areas on Monday morning, prompting evacuation of as many as 500 people from these areas. The sea intrusion alarmed the residents of Defence Housing Authority and Clifton areas, particularly after the water entered into the DHA Golf Club and the Boat Club. The meteorological department officials, ruling out any serious threat of inundation or cyclone hitting the city at all, advised against panic and rumour mongering. Explaining the phenomenon, Sarfraz said strong westerly winds have coincided with the high tide, causing sea intrusion which, he said, could prevail for the next few days without causing any damage.

Taking precautionary measures, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) imposed an emergency in the city and directed staff of all the municipal departments, including city fire brigade, municipal services, city wardens, hospitals and other departments, to remain present on their duties and assist the citizens in case of any emergency.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar also asked the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and the K-Electric to remain vigilant following prediction of rain in Karachi and also advised citizens to avoid unnecessary movement if the weather gets rough. The Government of Sindh has also imposed a ban under Section 144 on swimming and bathing, boating, and fishing at the beaches within the territorial limits of Karachi Division, Thatta, and Badin District till November 5, 2019. The fishermen venturing into the deep seas were also advised to return to home base and other safer locations.