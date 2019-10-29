Baghdadi buried at sea by US military: Pentagon source

WASHINGTON: The body of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was buried at sea by the US military after he killed himself during the weekend raid on his Syrian hideout, a Pentagon source revealed on Monday.

No details were given on where or when the body was disposed of, but it paralleled the 2011 sea burial of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after he was killed in a US forces raid.

"The disposal of his remains has been done, is complete and was handled appropriately," said General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Milley said the burial took place based on standard US military procedures and "in accordance with the law of armed conflict."

Daesh chief took his own life with a suicide vest. He had been chased down a dead-end subterranean tunnel under a hideaway in northwest Syria in the weekend raid.

His body was removed from the site for identification, and disposed of after biometrics and DNA tests confirmed it was Baghdadi, according to media reports.

