PEMRA says no ban on participation of journalists in TV talk shows

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said on Monday that its earlier advisory was misinterpreted, backtracking on its previous notification barring TV talk show anchors from appearing on other similar programmes.

PEMRA on Sunday, through a notification, had banned regular TV anchors from being guests on other talk shows.

In its latest advisory, the regulatory authority said that there is no ban on participation of journalists in talk shows.

“There is no advisory to ban participation of joumalists in talk shows. There is no restriction on appearance of any number of anchors to do long duration group marathon transmission on a special current issue on their channels while also taking other relevant guests where require/ possible,” clarified the statement.

PEMRA said it didn’t mean to restrict freedom of expression as ‘being projected by few’.

In reference to its letter on Oct 27, it stated: “Above quoted advisory has been issued in line with existing PEMRA laws, Electronic Media (Programmes Advertisements) Code of Conduct-2015 and advisories issued from time to time on non-implementation of existing code of conduct vis-a-vis discussions on sub-judice matters.”

At the end, it said that PEMRA is fully supportive of freedom of expression as per the Constitution of Pakistan.

The move from PEMRA came after senior leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came out in defence of the media, slamming the new order by the authority.

PTI stalwart Asad Umar, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chauhdry on Monday expressed their dismay over PEMRA's decision and urged the media watchdog to do a better job.

In its earlier advisory, PEMRA also warned those indulging in “inappropriate and biased analyses and negative propaganda” of action.

According to a Pemra’s announcement, under its regulations, anchors are liable to host the show impartially and objectively without giving verdict on any issue.

Under the directives, TV anchors who host regular shows cannot participate as an expert or commentator in any other talk show, said the notification.