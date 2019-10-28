Indian firing from across LoC leaves three civilians wounded: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Unprovoked Indian firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) left three Pakistani civilians injured on Monday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Indian army targeted civilian population in Bagsar Sector, leaving three people including a woman injured.

The ISPR said the injured belonged to a village in Bhambar Sector near the LoC.



Tensions are high between India and Pakistan after the former revoked Article 370 which recognized occupied Kashmir as a special territory.

Pakistan reacted sharply, downgrading diplomatic ties with India and suspending trade with its neighbor.



On Sunday, nine soldiers of the Indian army were killed and many others injured when Pakistan Army troops gave a "befitting response" to Indian ceasefire violations in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Khuiratta and Kotkhetera Tatta Pani sectors along the Line of Control.