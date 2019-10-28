close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 28, 2019

Indian firing from across LoC leaves three civilians wounded: ISPR

File photo

RAWALPINDI:  Unprovoked Indian firing from across the Line of Control  (LoC) left three Pakistani civilians injured on Monday, said   the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Indian army targeted civilian population in Bagsar Sector, leaving three people including a woman injured. 

Also read: DG ISPR hits back hard, refers to Indian Army as 'rogue force'

The ISPR said the injured belonged to a village in Bhambar Sector near the LoC.

Tensions are high between India and Pakistan after the former revoked Article 370 which recognized occupied Kashmir as a special territory.

Pakistan reacted sharply, downgrading diplomatic ties with India and suspending trade with its neighbor.

Also read:  ISPR rejects Indian army chief's claim of destroying alleged camps in AJK

On Sunday, nine soldiers of the Indian army were killed and many others injured when Pakistan Army troops gave a "befitting response" to Indian ceasefire violations in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Khuiratta and Kotkhetera Tatta Pani sectors along the Line of Control.

