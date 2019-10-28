'Supernatural' star Jared Padaleki arrested on assault, public intoxication charges

Jared Padaleki of Supernatural fame was reported to have been taken into custody in Austin, Texas following an altercation at a bar.

The 37-year-old Gilmore Girls actor may have played the gracious Sam Winchester on the super hit show by CW but reality for him appears to be poles apart as he faces allegations of assault and public intoxication.

As per a report by TMZ citing eyewitnesses, Padaleki was detained after he allegedly hit a bartender on his face and the general manager of the bar.

Subsequent to the action, a friend of the actor was reported to have stepped in to appease him as well as the situation but CCTV footage released shows the two men scuffling on the street.

Pictures circulating show the actor getting nabbed on the counts of assault as well as intoxication.



Floating reports have also suggested that the actor is an investor in the bar while some publications have also termed him as the owner.

It presently remains unknown if the actor has been bailed out or not but the bond is reportedly set to $5,000 per charge, summing up to $15,000.