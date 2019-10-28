PM Imran writes letter to Erdogan, felicitates on Turkish Republic Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a letter to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has felicitated the people and the Government of Turkey on the occasion of its 96th Republic Day.

In his letter, the prime minister conveyed his sincerest and heartfelt felicitations to the Turkish people and the government.

“This historic day symbolizes the courage of the Turkish nation against the forces of colonization and its subsequent march on the path to development and prosperity.

The valiant stance of Turkish people inspired millions around the globe," a statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

He said it was a matter of great pride for Pakistan that during the period, their forefathers stood beside the Turkish brethren which had helped in nurturing a deep-rooted friendship based on history, faith and culture.

“Pakistan considers Turkey as a dear brother and a close friend.

We look forward to further deepen the historic bond between the two countries for the mutual benefit of our people, and for the peace and prosperity for our respective regions, “ the prime minister added.