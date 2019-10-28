Pound firms after EU grants Brexit extension

The pound firmed versus the dollar Monday after the European Union granted an extension to Brexit until the end of January while but London stocks were broadly flat.



Around 1330 GMT, sterling had edged higher at $1.2844 compared with late deals in New York on Friday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 stocks index was up less than 0.1 percent but Frankfurt and Paris posted solid gains.

European Union states on Monday agreed to postpone Brexit for up to three months, stepping in with a decision less than 90 hours before Britain was due to crash out with no divorce deal.

The next deadline is now January 31 — although the EU would allow an earlier date should London ratify a withdrawal agreement sooner.

"The pound has remained fairly muted off the back of the announcement and it seems as though its position will be largely dictated by general election news over the next few weeks," said Sebastien Clements, currency analyst at OFX trading group.

In a bid to strike a deal as soon as possible, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to ask parliament to vote Monday for a snap general election.

But it is likely to fail, with the main opposition Labour party insisting it would not back an election until Johnson's threat of leaving the EU without a deal is completely removed.

"The decision to provide an extension must be seen as a positive thing, given how close we are to a disorderly Brexit," said Joshua Mahony, IG senior market analyst.

"However, while a no-deal has been averted for now, this extension points to more uncertainty and economic decline as businesses remain in the dark over where the country is heading."

Brexit uncertainties are impacting the outlook for HSBC, the British banking giant said Monday as it posted a fall in third-quarter profits.

Shares in the lender were down four percent at £5.92, making them the top loser on the FTSE 100 index.

In earlier Asian trade, stock markets climbed after China and the US said they were close to agreeing a mini trade deal.

That also helped Wall Street open higher, with the Dow rising 0.5 percent in the first minutes of trading and the S&P 500 touching another record high.

Elsewhere, bitcoin soared more than 15 percent to nearly $10,000 — its highest level for a month — before ticking back slightly.

Shares in US jewellers Tiffany shot up 29 percent after French luxury giant LVMH made an unsolicited offer of $14.5 billion, or a 22 percent premium to its Friday closing price.

Key figures around 1330 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2844 from $1.2827 at 2100 GMT on Friday

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.35 pence from 86.38 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 108.87 yen from 108.67 yen

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1091 from $1.1080

London - FTSE 100: UP less than 0.1 percent at 7,325.70 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.5 percent at 12,959.51

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 5,736.05

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 3,630.71

New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 27,100.54

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 22,867.27 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.8 percent at 26,891.26 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 2,980.05 (close)

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.3 percent at $62.22 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2 percent at $56.79 per barrel